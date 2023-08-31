Taylor Swift Is Bringing 'The Eras Tour' To The Big Screen

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has become a beast of its own. Not only has it caused Canadians to lose their minds trying to buy tickets to the Toronto shows (new trigger word: waitlisted), but it's on pace to gross more than $2 billion just in North America alone.

Well, for anyone who failed to get tickets to any of the immediately-sold-out shows on the tour, good news! Swift has just announced THE ERAS TOUR Concert Film.

Like the tour, the film spans all ten of her musical eras and will hit theatres nationwide on Friday, October 13. According to Cineplex, the running time is two hours and 45 minutes, so it's fairly safe to assume it covers the majority of the concert.

THE ERAS TOUR Concert Film was directed by Sam Wrench, who has previously worked on concert films for Billie EIlish, Brandi Carlile, Lizzo and BTS.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift wrote on Instagram. “Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at amctheatres.com. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged… 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk).”

Advance tickets are already on sale now at both Cineplex.com and AMCTheatres.com.