Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn Split: Reports

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have split after six years together, according to multiple reports over the Easter long weekend.

ET reported on Saturday that the pop superstar and the British actor broke up several weeks ago. It said the relationship had “just run its course” and the split was “not dramatic.” People and Page Six quickly cited their own unnamed sources as confirming the news.

Reps for Swift, 33, and Alwyn, 32, have not publicly commented.

The pair are said to have started dating a few months after meeting at the Met Gala in 2016.

“We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private,” Swift explained in her 2020 documentary Miss Americana. She told British Vogue in 2018: “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things. We have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people.”

Swift wore a ring in Miss Americana that sparked speculation that she and Alwyn were engaged – or secretly married. In February 2022, Life & Style claimed they were engaged.

Alwyn told Vulture: “The truth is, if I had a pound coin for every time someone told me I’ve been engaged or I’m getting engaged, I would have a lot of pound coins,” he said.

“If the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say. If the answer is no, I wouldn’t say.”

On social media, Swifties are claiming that the singer revealed the end of her relationship when she replaced “Invisible String” with “The 1” on The Eras Tour setlist. Fans also noted that Alwyn had not been spotted at any of the first shows.