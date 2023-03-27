Taylor Swift Joined By Marcus Mumford At Vegas Show

Taylor Swift brought out Marcus Mumford at her concert on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

“You are so lucky because we do have a special guest with us tonight,” Swift told the crowd inside Allegiant Stadium.

As Mumford approached the mic, she asked him: “Would you honour us with a performance? Would you sing ‘Cowboy Like Me’ with me?”

Swift and Mumford sang the evermore track, which she hadn’t done up until then on The Eras Tours. He has performed the song at some of his own concerts.

The Eras Tour moves on to Arlington, Texas for three shows March 31 to April 2.