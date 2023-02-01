Taylor Swift Launches 'Eras' Merch Collection
Taylor Swift has unveiled The Eras Tour merch – but fans have to act quick.
The collection of T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies emblazoned with images representing her 10 album “eras” are available only until 2 p.m. ET on Feb. 2 or while supplies last.
The items won’t ship until March or April.
Canadian fans will have to fork out $50 for a T-shirt, $75 for a sweatshirt (available in two colours) and $90 for a hoodie. Car decals are priced at $27 and temporary tattoos are $13.
All in, someone in Toronto ordering a hoodie will pay about $113.
Swift announced last November that she is kicking off the first leg of The Eras Tour in March. So far, there are no dates in Canada.
