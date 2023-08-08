Taylor Swift Leads 2023 MTV VMAs Nominations - Full List

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards nominations have been announced, with Taylor Swift leading the way with eight nominations.

Swift is nominated for every major category, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best Pop, among others. Right behind her are SZA with six, and Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Kim Petras, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith with five.

This year marks the first for new category, Best Afrobeats, which includes nominees Burna Boy, Davido, Rema and Wizkid.

Fans can now vote for the awards here.

The 2023 MTV VMAs take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on September 12.

See the full list of nominations below.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Doja Cat "Attention"

Miley Cyrus "Flowers"

Nicki Minaj "Super Freaky Girl"

Olivia Rodrigo "vampire"

Sam Smith and Kim Petras "Unholy"

SZA "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift "Anti-Hero"

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

Miley Cyrus "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo "vampire"

Rema and Selena Gomez "Calm Down"

Sam Smith and Kim Petras "Unholy"

Steve Lacy "Bad Habit"

SZA "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift "Anti-Hero"

BEST NEW ARTIST

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Saucy Santana "Booty"

Stephen Sanchez "Until I Found You"

JVKE "golden hour"

Flo Milli "Conceited"

Reneé Rapp "Colorado"

Sam Ryder "All the Way Over"

Armani White "GOATED"

Fletcher "Becky's So Hot"

Tomorrow x Together "Sugar Rush Ride"

Ice Spice "Princess Diana"

FLO "Losing You"

Lauren Spencer Smith "That Part"

BEST COLLABORATION

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha "I'm Good (Blue)"

Post Malone and Doja Cat "I Like You (A Happier Song)"

Diddy featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami "Gotta Move On"

Karol G and Shakira "TQG"

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy "Creepin' (Remix)"

Rema and Selena Gomez "Calm Down"

BEST POP

Demi Lovato "Swine"

Dua Lipa "Dance the Night (From Barbie The Album)"

Ed Sheeran "Eyes Closed"

Miley Cyrus "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo "vampire"

Pink "TRUSTFALL"

Taylor Swift "Anti-Hero"

BEST HIP-HOP

Diddy featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami "Gotta Move On"

DJ Khaled featuring Drake and Lil Baby "STAYING ALIVE"

GloRilla and Cardi B "Tomorrow 2"

Lil Uzi Vert "Just Wanna Rock"

Lil Wayne featuring Swizz Beatz and DMX "Kant Nobody"

Metro Boomin featuring Future "Superhero (Heroes and Villains)"

Nicki Minaj "Super Freaky Girl"

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys featuring Lucky Daye "Stay"

Chloe Bailey featuring Chris Brown "How Does It Feel"

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy "Creepin' (Remix)"

SZA "Shirt"

Toosii "Favorite Song"

Yung Bleu and Nicki Minaj "Love in the Way"

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Blink-182 "EDGING"

Boygenius "the film"

Fall Out Boy "Hold Me Like a Grudge"

Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste "Candy Necklace"

Paramore "This Is Why"

Thirty Seconds to Mars "Stuck"

BEST ROCK

Foo Fighters "The Teacher"

Linkin Park "Lost (Original Version)"

Red Hot Chili Peppers "Tippa My Tongue"

Måneskin "THE LONELIEST"

Metallica "Lux Æterna"

Muse "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween"

BEST LATIN

Anitta "Funk Rave"

Bad Bunny "WHERE SHE GOES"

Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma "Ella Baila Sola"

Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny – "un x100to"

Karol G and Shakira "TQG"

Rosalía "DESPECHÁ"

Shakira "Acróstico"

BEST K-POP

aespa "Girls"

BLACKPINK "Pink Venom"

FIFTY FIFTY "Cupid"

SEVENTEEN "Super"

Tomorrow x Together "Sugar Rush Ride"

BEST AFROBEATS

Ayra Starr "Rush"

Burna Boy "It's Plenty"

Davido featuring Musa Keys "UNAVAILABLE"

Fireboy DML and Asake "Bandana"

Libianca "People"

Rema and Selena Gomez "Calm Down"

Wizkid featuring Ayra Starr "2 Sugar"

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Alicia Keys "If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral)"

Bad Bunny "El Apagón Aquí Vive Gente"

Demi Lovato "Swine"

Dove Cameron "Breakfast"

Imagine Dragons "Crushed"

Maluma "La Reina"

BEST DIRECTION

Doja Cat "Attention"

Drake "Falling Back"

Kendrick Lamar "Count Me Out"

Megan Thee Stallion "Her"

Sam Smith and Kim Petras "Unholy"

SZA "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift "Anti-Hero"

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Adele "I Drink Wine"

Ed Sheeran "Eyes Closed"

Janelle Monáe "Lipstick Lover"

Kendrick Lamar "Count Me Out"

Miley Cyrus "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo "vampire"

Taylor Swift "Anti-Hero"

Best Visual Effects

Fall Out Boy "Love from the Other Side"

Harry Styles "Music for a Sushi Restaurant"

Melanie Martinez "VOID"

Micki Minaj "Super Freaky Girl"

Sam Smith and Kim Petras "Unholy"

Taylor Swift "Anti-Hero"

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BLACKPINK "Pink Venom"

Dua Lipa "Dance the Night (From Barbie The Album)"

Jonas Brothers "Waffle House"

Megan Thee Stallion "Her"

Panic! at the Disco "Middle of a Breakup"

Sam Smith and Kim Petras "Unholy"

BEST ART DIRECTION

Boygenius "the film"

BLACKPINK "Pink Venom"

Doja Cat "Attention"

Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste "Candy Necklace"

Megan Thee Stallion "Her"

SZA "Shirt"

BEST EDITING

BLACKPINK "Pink Venom"

Kendrick Lamar "Rich Spirit"

Miley Cyrus "River"

Olivia Rodrigo "vampire"

SZA "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift "Anti-Hero"