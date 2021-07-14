Taylor Swift Lookalike Responds To Bullying

A professional Taylor Swift lookalike got a lesson in how toxic social media can be after inadvertently fooling Swift fans with a video that blew up on TikTok.

Ashley, a Nashville trauma nurse (aka @traumarn13), went viral after posting a clip in which she shared how she’s doing laundry without a washer and dryer. Backed by “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat ft. SZA, Ashley turned the camera to show a bathtub and a bottle of Tide.

“I do not recommend doing 3 loads in one day,” she captioned the post. “Rinse repeat. I am done.”

To date, it’s been seen more than 2.7 million times.

Embarrassed that they thought it was Swift in the video, some fans reported Ashley’s account – prompting her to initially, well, shake it off.

“Thank you to those who have nothing better to do with their lives,” she captioned a follow-up post that read: “When you have fun creating content for your followers & then someone reports your account for no reason and now you are blocked from updating your account.”

On Tuesday, the Swift doppelgänger took more direct aim at the bullies. "Insecure people only eclipse your sun because they’re jealous of your daylight and tired of their dark, starless nights,” she captioned a video backed by Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down.”

Ashley added: “Be the reason someone WAKES up in the morning, not the reason they DIDN’T wake up.”

Earlier, Ashley is seen laughing in a clip that reads: “When millions of people think Taylor Swift does her laundry in her bathtub & don’t even think to read the screen name. BTW my name is on my page.”

When she isn’t working at a hospital, Ashley takes gigs as a Swift lookalike. "More than just a double, Ashley is a true artist and a talented, believable performer," reads a description on the Mirror Images website.

In May, she was featured in the video for “Nashville, Indiana” by duo O’Shea.