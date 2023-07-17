Taylor Swift Makes History With 4 Albums in Billboard Top 10

Taylor Swift has added another milestone to her collection. This week she becomes the first woman to have four albums sit in the top 10 since the Billboard 200 combined mono and stereo albums into one chart back in August 1963.

The recently released re-recording of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is now her 12th Number One album on the chart. Joining that album in the top 10 are 2022’s Midnights (#5), 2019’s Lover (#7) and 2020’s Folklore (#10), all of which reached the same peak upon release.

In addition to becoming the first woman to achieve this, Swift is also the first living artist in almost 60 years to have four albums in Bilboard’s Top 10. The only other artist to record this achievement was Herb Alpert in 1966. Prince also had four albums reach the Top 10 in 2016, following his unexpected death.

So far in 2023, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) has experienced the largest week for any album, and the biggest since Swift released Midnights last October.

According to Forbes, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) sold the equivalent of 716,000 album units: 507,000 actual album sales (268,500 on vinyl) and 206,000 streaming units, the result of more than 269.33 million streams of the album’s 22 songs. Swift outsold the runner-up, Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time (104,000 units), by more than six and a half times.