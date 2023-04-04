Taylor Swift Merch Store Responds To Complaints About Fading

Taylor Swift fans are being offered exchanges after complaining that their official apparel from The Eras Tour faded after only one wash.

“Due to the particular ink curing process used on certain Tour Collection products, after washing your merchandise you may see a faint fade on the product print,” reads a message on the U.S. merch site. “This slight fade is related to the product's distressed, vintage look.

“Please also note it is important to follow product care instructions as listed on the product label when washing and drying your items, to best protect and maintain the product's look and feel.”

According to the statement, fans who notice “a dramatic loss of pigment or ink bleeding” after washing the items should contact the customer support, which can “provide a replacement if necessary.”

The message does not currently appear on the Canadian website, where many of the $60 T-shirts and $100 hoodies are sold out.

Fans have been sharing their disappointment with the merch online for weeks.

“I have collected concert tees for over a decade, and have never had this happen,” one person shared on a Reddit forum. “How are they printing these onto the tee? They clearly need to go back to printing these how they've done in the past. This is completely unacceptable. I have tees from the 70s that still have a nice crisp graphic. This is absolute BS.”

On Twitter, one fan warned “if you’re thinking about getting the #tstheerastour merch, the eras crewneck i got during evermore era faded after 2-3 washes and now the print is barely visible even though I washed it inside out. save your money.”

One fan opined that “it’s unacceptable especially for the price.”