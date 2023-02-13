Taylor Swift Named Top-Earning Female Entertainer Of 2022

Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny were among last year’s 10 highest-paid entertainers, according to Forbes.

Swift – the only female on the list – raked in an estimated $92 million (all figures U.S.) from music sales and streams, putting her at No. 9, one spot ahead of Bad Bunny and his estimated $88 million haul.

Topping the list was Genesis, who earned an estimated $230 million from touring, royalties and the sale of the band's music catalogue. Close behind at $210 million was Sting, who cashed in on the sale of his catalogue.

The Rolling Stones ranked seventh thanks to estimated earnings of $98 million from touring and music royalties.

According to Forbes, the list is compiled using information from multiple sources and interviews with industry insiders and is based on pretax earnings minus fees for managers, lawyers and agents.

The rest of the list consists of movie mogul Tyler Perry, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Simpsons creators James L. Brooks and Matt Groening, actor Brad Pitt and Canadian director James Cameron.