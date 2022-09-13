Taylor Swift Offers 'Lavender' Edition Of 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift is releasing a “Lavender” edition of her forthcoming album Midnights – but Canadian fans are going to have to cross the border to get their hands on it.

The special edition CD features three bonus tracks – a new song and two remixes – as well as a collectible lyric booklet with never-before-seen photos as well as “unique disc artwork.” The vinyl version is “lavender marbled” and comes with the booklet as well as a “full-size gatefold photo” and “album sleeve featuring two full-size photos” but does not have bonus tracks.

The “Lavender” edition of Midnights is available only at Target stores in the U.S.

Earlier this month, Swift revealed “Mahogany,” “Blood Moon” and “Jade Green” editions of Midnights in an Instagram post and gave fans only one week to pre-order.

Swift announced the title of her 10th studio album while accepting the MTV VMA for Video of the Year on Aug. 28. Hours later, she described the collection as 13 songs about “13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”

Midnights, which follows 2020’s evermore and last year’s re-recorded versions of 2008’s Fearless and 2012’s Red, is scheduled to drop on Oct. 21.