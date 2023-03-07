Taylor Swift, P!nk To Be Honoured At 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Taylor Swift and P!nk will receive special honours at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards later this month, it has been announced.

Swift will be presented with the Innovator Award in recognition of her achievements in music and as “an advocate for women’s rights and the LGBTQ+ community, using her music and platform to inspire young people to use their voting power,” according to a release.

Previous honourees include Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams and U2.

P!nk, who is scheduled to perform on the show, will be fêted with the Icon Award in recognition of her “impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide.”

Jennifer Lopez, Elton John and Bon Jovi are previous recipients of the Icon Award.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards show on March 27 will feature performances by Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Muni Long and Cody Johnson. Coldplay will appear from Brazil.

With seven nominations apiece, Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles dominate.

Canada is represented by Drake and The Weeknd, who have six each, and there are multiple noms for Justin Bieber and Shania Twain as well as one each for Lauren-Spencer Smith and deadmau5.

Check out the full list of nominations here.