Taylor Swift Photobombs Canadian 'Queer Eye' Star Antoni Porowski
Taylor Swift pops up in a pic of Canadian Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski and his partner Kevin Harrington.
Harrington shared the black-and-white photo on Instagram on Wednesday, without context, but referred to a classic Canadian children’s TV series.
“Does anyone else remember the show Big Comfy Couch or was that just a fever dream I had,” read the caption.
Porowski, who hails from Montreal, and his Queer Eye castmates appeared in the video for Swift’s 2019 hit “You Need to Calm Down.”
The 38-year-old has been dating Harrington, a New York-based ad executive, since 2019.
