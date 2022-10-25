Taylor Swift Promises To Tour: 'I Really Miss It'

Taylor Swift teased fans Monday about doing a tour.

“I think I should do it,” she said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I should do it ... When it’s time, we’ll do it.”

Swift, who released Midnights last week, said she misses touring. The singer was last on the road for 2018’s Reputation Stadium Tour, which included two nights at Toronto’s Rogers Centre.

"When you write songs and you're proud of the songs and you have the fans reacting, the most potent way that you can see them react is when you're looking into their faces," she said. "I miss that a lot. I really miss that connection."

Midnights is already the top-selling album of 2022 in the U.S., according to Billboard, and it had the biggest week for sales of any album since Swift’s reputation in 2017.

During her sit-down with Fallon, Swift explained how actor Dylan O'Brien ended up playing drums on the Midnights track "Snow on the Beach" (spoiler: It involved wine) and accepted a challenge to name as many breeds of cats as she could in 30 seconds.

Watch the chat below: