Taylor Swift Releases 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' With Updated ‘Better Than Revenge’

Today Taylor Swift released her highly anticipated re-recording of 2010's Speak Now, renamed Speak Now (Taylor's Version). It features six never-before-heard songs from her catalogue, however, the one track that seems to have caught every Swiftie's attention is a new version of "Better Than Revenge."

Fans have long believed Swift wrote the song about her former flame Joe Jonas and Camilla Belle, who he began dating after the breakup.

The lyric that was heavily criticized and became infamous was, “She’s not a saint and she’s not what you think, she’s an actress, whoa/ She’s better known for the things that she does on the mattress, whoa.” As expected, Swift took the high road and took the opportunity to play nice with "Taylor's Version" of the song, updating it to, “He was a moth to the flame, she was holding the matches, whoa.”

Over the years, Swift has avoided performing "Better Than Revenge" in her concerts, however, that could change in the future with this new version out now. Although, it's possible she has just moved on from it. In 2014 she told The Guardian, "I was 18 when I wrote that. That’s the age you are when you think someone can actually take your boyfriend. Then you grow up and realize no one take someone from you if they don’t want to leave."

When Swift announced the re-release earlier this year, she defended her songwriting from that stage in her life, saying, "I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it."

Listen below.