Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Officially A Grammy Winner

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn, is officially a Grammy Award winner.

The Recording Academy’s Grammy website now shows the 30-year-old in its online database as a winner for folklore, which was named Album of the Year.

Alwyn co-wrote a pair of tracks and co-produced four others on Swift’s 2020 album under the name William Bowery.

Last November, Swift confirmed speculation that Bowery was a pseudonym for her beau. In her streaming special folklore: the long pond studio sessions, she said: “There’s been a lot of discussion about William Bowery and his identity ’cause it’s not a real person. So, William Bowery is Joe, as we know. And Joe plays piano beautifully, and he’s just always playing and making things up and kind of creating things.”

Swift did not explain why Alwyn chose to be credited under a pseudonym. She has previously admitted to writing songs under the pseudonym Nils Sjöberg, including the 2016 Calvin Harris track “This Is What You Came For” ft. Rihanna.