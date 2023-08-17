Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Set To Surpass $2 Billion in North America

Taylor Swift's mammoth Eras Tour could very well surpass the $2 billion (USD) mark in North America alone.

According to a CNN report, Eras is on pace to gross approximately $2.2 billion from the recently finished American leg, as well as the North American leg set for the end of next year.

Research firm QuestionPro tells the network it calculated the total based on the average price of a ticket (pre-sale or first sale, not resale) being $455.78, multiplied by the 68 shows Swift will perform in North America and the average attendance being 72,459.

The $2.2 billion would far surpass the current record holder, Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which pulled in over $887 million during its run from 2018 to 2023.

Eras has boosted the economy of every city it has visited to date, especially through the hotel and transportation industry.

QuestionPro also conducted a poll of 862 fans who attended at least one Eras concert and determined that the average spent on clothing for the show was $291.62, merchandise from the show was $214.80, and food and drinks at the show was $131.48.