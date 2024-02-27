Taylor Swift's Father Accused Of Assaulting Photographer In Australia

Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift, has been accused of assaulting a paparazzo in Sydney, Australia Tuesday morning (February 27).

Accompanying his daughter as they celebrated the end of the Australian leg of her Eras Tour, New South Wales Police confirmed they are investigating Scott Swift, 71, after it was alleged he assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf about 2:30AM.

Mr. Swift reportedly left the scene before the police arrived, and the victim is said to not have suffered any injuries from the incident.

Taylor Swift's representatives have issued a statement to the press, explaining the superstar and her team were being harassed by the paparazzi.

"Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water," it said.

An official investigation has been launched by North Shore Police.

Taylor Swift played her fourth and final show at Sydney's Accor Stadium on Monday night (February 26). After the show she and her party celebrated on the Sydney harbour aboard a luxury superyacht, Sky News reports.