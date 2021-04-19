Taylor Swift's Re-Recorded 'Fearless' Debuts At No. 1

Taylor Swift continues to make music history.

The re-recorded edition of her 2008 sophomore album Fearless debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, making Swift the first female artist to have three new No. 1 albums in less than a year.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) had the biggest week of any album so far this year with 291,000 equivalent album units, according to MRC Data. It is Swift’s ninth No. 1 album, putting her in a tie with Madonna for the second-most No. 1 albums (behind Barbra Streisand, who has 11).

The original Fearless also debuted at No. 1 and spent 11 nonconsecutive weeks there.

Swift released folklore last July and evermore in December.

The Billboard 200 is compiled based on sales and streams in the U.S. The chart dated April 24 will be published Tuesday.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is also No. 1 in the UK, where she becomes the first solo artist to have three albums at the top of the chart in less than 12 months and only the second act since the Beatles.

MORE: No, Scooter Braun Does Not Own Taylor Swift's Early Masters

Swift announced the release of Fearless (Taylor's Version) in February. “It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault," she explained at the time, adding that the previously unreleased songs were written when she was between the ages of 16 and 18. “These were the ones it killed me to leave behind."

Swift called the process of updating her early songs "more fulfilling and emotional than I could’ve imagined." She told fans: “I hope you’ll like this first outing as much as I liked traveling back in time to recreate it.”

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) will be followed by new recordings of Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation.