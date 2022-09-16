Taylor Swift Selling 'Midnights' Wall Clocks

Taylor Swift revealed on Thursday that the back covers of the four different editions of her new album Midnights can be placed together to create a wall clock.

“I’ve been wanting to show you this for a while,” Swift said in a video she shared on social media. “So we have four different covers for the Midnights album and if you turn them over there is obviously a back cover to each one of them, they’re each different. But what I wanted to show you is that if you put all the back covers together… She’s a clock. It’s a clock. It’s a clock, it makes a clock. It can help you tell time.”

Earlier this month, Swift revealed “Mahogany,” “Blood Moon,” “Moonstone Blue” and “Jade Green” editions of Midnights. (A “Lavender” edition – available at U.S. retailer Target – was unveiled this week.)

Both the CD and vinyl versions can be used to create a clock – but they’ll cost Canadian fans a whopping $127 and $222 respectively, plus shipping.

Swift is selling kits consisting of the clock mechanism (with walnut wood hands and brass and wood hardware) and four walnut wood shelves. The CD kit is $55 (plus $72 for the four CDs) and the vinyl kit is $70 (plus $152 for the four albums).

Swift announced the title of her 10th studio album while accepting the MTV VMA for Video of the Year on Aug. 28. Hours later, she described the collection as 13 songs about “13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”

Midnights, which follows 2020’s evermore and last year’s re-recorded versions of 2008’s Fearless and 2012’s Red, is scheduled to drop on Oct. 21.