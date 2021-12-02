Taylor Swift Sends Don McLean Flowers After Breaking His Record

“American Pie” singer-songwriter Don McLean on Wednesday shared a delivery he received from Taylor Swift.

“What a classy artist!” he captioned the pics. “Thank you @taylorswift13 for the flowers & note!”

Last month, Swift broke McLean’s record for the longest song to top the Billboard Hot 100 when “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” from Red (Taylor’s Version) debuted at No. 1.

McLean held the record for nearly 50 years thanks to his 8m37s “American Pie (Parts I & II).” He told Billboard: “If I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer/songwriter such as Taylor.”

Swift responded by sending McLean, 76, flowers with a handwritten note that read: “Don, I will never forget that I’m standing on the shoulders of giants. Your music has been so important to me. Sending love [from] one writer of LONG SONGS to another. Your fan, Taylor.”