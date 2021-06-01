Taylor Swift Sets Vinyl Sales Record

Taylor Swift has broken a record… for sales of a record.

The vinyl edition of evermore, released on May 28, sold more than 40,000 copies in the U.S. in its first three days, according to MRC Data, matching the total first-week sales of the vinyl edition of Jack White’s Lazaretto in 2014.

According to Billboard, evermore had the biggest sales week for a vinyl album since MRS Data starting tracking in 1991.

Evermore debuted in other formats in December but the vinyl edition was only available for pre-orders.

Vinyl records are seeing a comeback in recent years. According to MRC Data, 27.5 million copies were sold in 2020 and vinyl accounted for 27 percent of all albums sold.

Poised to break Swift’s record is Billie Eilish, whose Happier Than Ever comes out July 30 and will be available on six different colours of vinyl in addition to the standard black.