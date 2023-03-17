Taylor Swift Shares 4 Songs As Tour Kicks Off

Taylor Swift is marking the launch of The Eras Tour by releasing four previously unreleased songs.

The singer, who kicks off her stadium tour in Glendale Swift City, Arizona tonight (Friday), announced the surprise drop via an Instagram Story on Thursday.

Swift released the never-before-heard “All of the Girls You Loved Before” (an outtake from 2019's Lover) as well as “If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version),” a re-recording of a song originally from her 2010 album Speak Now.

She also shared two new versions of tracks that were part of the 2012 collection The Hunger Games: Songs from District 12 and Beyond – “Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version)” and “Safe & Sound ft. Joy Williams and John Paul White (Taylor’s Version).” Williams and White were previously known as The Civil Wars.

Swift has released four studio albums – Lover, folklore, evermore and Midnights – and a pair of re-recorded albums – Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) – since the end of her Reputation tour in 2018.