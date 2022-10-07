Taylor Swift Shares Full 'Midnights' Tracklist

Taylor Swift fans now have the full tracklist of her forthcoming album Midnights – which includes a collaboration with Lana Del Rey called " “Snow On The Beach.”

Swift had revealed the song titles in a series of “Midnights Mayhem with Me” videos on TikTok before posting the full list on Instagram.

Early Friday, Swift teased in an Instagram post: “What keeps you up at night? Only 13 more sleepless nights before Midnights (and its 13 stories)."

The singer also spoke about the album’s first track, “Lavender Haze.” Swift said the title is a ‘50s phrase she heard on an episode of Mad Men and the song was inspired by the scrutiny of her relationship with Joe Alwyn.

“A lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like ‘public figures,’ because we live in the era of social media,” she explained, “and if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re gonna weigh in on it.

“Like my relationship for six years. We’ve had to dodge weird rumours, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

Midnights, which Swift announced while accepting Video of the Year at the MTV VMAs in August, comes out Oct. 21.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” she explained on social media at the time. “The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

Midnights follows evermore, which was released in December 2020, and last year’s re-recorded versions of 2008’s Fearless and 2012’s Red.