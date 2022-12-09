Taylor Swift Shares Look At Making Of 'All Too Well: The Short Film'

Voting for the 65th Grammy Awards began Tuesday and Taylor Swift is hoping a look behind-the-scenes of “All Too Well: The Short Film” will help secure a win as Best Music Video.

In a nearly seven-minute video she shared on YouTube and Instagram, Swift is seen at various locations calling the shots with actors Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.

“You guys have this kind of natural chemistry that comes around once in a lifetime, and just happens and it’s sweet and it’s playful,” Swift explains to the actors before a kissing scene. “You could be laughing in the middle of it but it’s also got the elements of physical chemistry to it.”

In another scene, Swift says she wants the video “to be like we’re watching a person lose an element of innocence and naiveté.”

Swift captioned the video on Instagram with: “The first seeds of this short film were planted over ten years ago, and I’ll never forget the behind the scenes moments of the shoot.”

She acknowledges Sink and O’Brien as well as director of photography Rina Yang and producer Saul Germaine. “I also want to say thank you to our wonderful background actors and crew who made this story come to life so naturally. I loved every second of it and I will always remember it.”

“All Too Well: The Short Film” – made for a 10-minute cut of the track on her 2021 album Red (Taylor’s Version) – is competing at the Grammys with Adele’s made-in-Quebec “Easy On Me” video as well as “Yet to Come” by BTS, “Woman” by Dojo Cat, “As It Was” by Harry Styles and “The Heart Part 5” by Kendrick Lamar.

The video already earned Swift Video of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards as well as Best Longform Video and Best Direction. Last month, it earned Favourite Music Video at the American Music Awards.

“All Too Well: The Short Film” is also eligible for consideration in the Best Live Action Short category at the Oscars because it was screened at a cinema in New York City.

In September, Swift screened it in 35mm for the first time at the Toronto International Film Festival. “I loved making a film that was so intimate,” she said.

Grammy voting continues until Jan. 5 and the awards will be handed out on Feb. 5.