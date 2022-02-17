Taylor Swift Shares Record Store Day Release

Taylor Swift will release her folklore bonus track “The Lakes” on 7-inch vinyl, with the orchestral version on the B-side, to mark Record Store Day.

Swift, who was named the first-ever global ambassador of Record Store Day, also appears on Portraits of Her, an album of female artists that will benefit the nonprofit We Are Moving the Needle.

Also dropping on April 23 is Mariah Carey’s 1998 greatest hits collection #1s on vinyl for the first time.

The long list of releases includes vinyl from Elton John, U2, Willie Nelson, The Cure and Stevie Nicks

In January, Swift spoke about the importance of record stores. “The places where we go to browse and explore and discover music new and old have always been sacred to me,” the singer said, in a statement.

“Record stores are so important because they help to perpetuate and foster music-loving as a passion. They create settings for live events. They employ people who adore music thoroughly and purely.”

Independent record stores have been hit hard by the pandemic, Swift noted, so “we need to support these small businesses more now than ever to make sure they can stay alive, stay eccentric, and stay individual.”