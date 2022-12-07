Taylor Swift Signed Guitar Tops $5K At Auction

Bidding hit $5,000 U.S. on Tuesday night for a guitar autographed by Taylor Swift.

“This limited edition, signed guitar features a photograph of the iconic singer and art from her incredible album” Midnights, according to a description on the Raven Drum Foundation’s 12 Drummers Drumming auction site.

Among the other items up for grabs is a snare drum signed by Stewart Copeland of The Police and a glove worn by Def Leppard’s Rick Allen.

According to a release, the Raven Drum Foundation was established by Allen and his wife Lauren Monroe “to serve, educate and empower veterans, first responders and trauma survivors with a focused effort to prevent suicide through innovative wellness-support programs.”

The 12 Drummers Drumming auction runs until Dec. 12.