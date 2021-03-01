Taylor Swift Slams Netflix Series Over 'Deeply Sexist Joke'

Taylor Swift took to Twitter early Monday to slam a “deeply sexist joke” in an episode of the Netflix series Ginny & Georgia.

The line that drew Swift’s ire was: “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

Not funny, according to Swift.

“Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back,” she fumed. “How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s**t as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you.

“Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”

(Miss Americana is Swift’s documentary film, which was released on Netflix last year.)

The line is spoken in the season finale by Ginny (Antonia Gentry) to Georgia (Brianne Howey). The episode was written by Debra J. Fisher with series creator Sarah Lampert as well as Briana Belser and Mike Gauyo.

No one involved with the episode immediately responded on social media to Swift's comment.

Fans called out the show and Netflix on social media, where "#RESPECTTAYLOR" was trending. A change.org petition calls for Netflix to apologize and remove the line from the episode.

Swift is not the only singer who merited a mention in Ginny & Georgia. “Lana Del Rey got so basic,” one character says. “She’s so mainstream now. She used to be alternative, but now she just, like, does whatever society wants her to do.”

On Feb. 24, Netflix tweeted a list of reasons to watch Ginny & Georgia. “It’s on the right side of history,” it boasted.

Last November, NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock apologized for a scene in an episode of the Saved by the Bell reboot where two characters argue about who gave Gomez a kidney. “I know for a fact that Selena Gomez’s kidney donor was Justin Bieber’s mom,” says one, before the other insists “it was Demi Lovato’s kidney. They’re best friends.”

In another scene, “Does Selena Gomez even have kidneys?” is seen written on a wall.

The scenes were edited out of the episode by the time it aired in Canada on W Network.