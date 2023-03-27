Taylor Swift Sparkles At 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Taylor Swift sparkled Monday night at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she picked up Song of the Year (for “Anti-Hero”) and was fêted with the Innovator Award.

“I never a single time woke up in the morning and said, ‘You know what I’m gonna do today? I’m gonna innovate stuff,’” said Swift. “What I did do was make the right decisions for me. People want an example of something working before, but I think the coolest ideas, moves and choices are new ones, ones that set a new precedent.”

Swift thanked her fans for supporting her genre shift and her decision to re-record her early albums.

“I want everyone to know — especially young people — that the hundreds and thousands of dumb ideas that I had led me to my good ideas. You have to give yourself permission to fail. I try as hard as I can not to fail because it’s embarrassing, but I give myself permission to.

“Make the right choices that make sense for you and someone one day might thing you’re innovative.”

Swift also won the fan-voted awards for Best Lyrics ("Anti-Hero"), TikTok Bop of the Year ("Bejweled") and Favourite Use of a Sample ("Question...?").

Harry Styles was named Artist of the Year and Sam Smith and Kim Petras won Best Collaboration for "Unholy." Other winners included Doja Cat (Most Played Artist), Bad Bunny, Becky G & Karol G and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Canada's Drake won Hip-Hop Artist of the Year and he shared the Hip-Hop Song of the Year award with Future and Tems for their collaboration “Wait for U."

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

P!nk was accompanied by her children but not husband Carey Hart, whom she mentioned only briefly while accepting the Icon Award. “If he loved me perfectly I’d have nothing to talk about,” she said.

Kelly Clarkson and Pat Benatar performed P!nk songs during the tribute. Other performers on the show included Latto, Keith Urban, Cody Johnson and pre-taped Coldplay in Brazil.

Hosted by Lenny Kravitz, who performed a medley of his hits, the iHeartRadio Music Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Check out the winners below:

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Anti-Hero” - Taylor Swift

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Harry Styles

BEST DUO/GROUP OF THE YEAR

Imagine Dragons

BEST COLLABORATION

“Unholy” - Sam Smith & Kim Petras

BEST NEW POP ARTIST

Jax

COUNTRY SONG OF THE YEAR

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” - Cole Swindell

COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Morgan Wallen

BEST NEW COUNTRY ARTIST

Cody Johnson

AFROBEATS ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tems

Wizkid

HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

“WAIT FOR U” – Future ft. Drake & Tems

HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

BEST NEW HIP-HOP ARTIST

GloRilla

Latto

R&B SONG OF THE YEAR

“I Hate U”- SZA

R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR

SZA

BEST NEW R&B ARTIST

Muni Long

ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE YEAR

“Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)”- Imagine Dragons

ALTERNATIVE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Red Hot Chili Peppers

BEST NEW ARTIST - ALTERNATIVE & ROCK

Giovannie and the Hired Guns

ROCK SONG OF THE YEAR

“Black Summer”- Red Hot Chili Peppers

ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Papa Roach

DANCE SONG OF THE YEAR

“I'm Good (Blue)”- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

DANCE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Anabel Englund

LATIN POP/REGGAETON SONG OF THE YEAR

“MAMIII”- Becky G & Karol G

LATIN POP/REGGAETON ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny

BEST NEW LATIN ARTIST

Kali Uchis

SOCIALLY-VOTED CATEGORIES

BEST LYRICS

“Anti-Hero” - Taylor Swift

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

“Yet To Come” - BTS

BEST FAN ARMY

“BTSArmy”- BTS

SOCIAL STAR AWARD

JVKE

FAVOURITE TOUR PHOTOGRAPHER

Harry Styles – Lloyd Wakefield

TIKTOK BOP OF THE YEAR

“Bejeweled”- Taylor Swift

FAVOURITE DOCUMENTARY

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me - Selena Gomez

FAVOURITE TOUR STYLE

Harry Styles

FAVOURITE RESIDENCY

Love On Tour - Harry Styles

FAVOURITE USE OF A SAMPLE

Taylor Swift’s “Question…?” – sampled Taylor Swift’s “Out Of The Woods”

MOST PLAYED ARTIST

Doja Cat