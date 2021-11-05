Taylor Swift Teases 'All Too Well' Short Film

Taylor Swift announced Friday morning that she has written and directed a short film for the forthcoming release of “All Too Well.”

Swift, of course, stars opposite Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) and Dylan O’Brien (Maze Runner) in the short film for a 10-minute cut of the track, which appears on her forthcoming Red (Taylor’s Version). Both will premiere on Nov. 12.

It is not the first time Swift has called the shots behind the camera – she directed several of her music videos as well as the streaming doc folklore: the long pond studio sessions.

Swift teased the "All Too Well" short film with a clip on social media.