'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' Is The Highest-Grossing Documentary Ever

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour film continues to break records.

After setting a new record for the box office in its opening weekend during its October release, Swift's film is now both the highest-grossing concert film and documentary of all time, after opening in China on December 31.

The tour concert film/doc has taken in $261.6 million globally, taking over the lead from 2009's Michael Jackson This Is It, which grossed $261.2 million at the global box office.

AMC CEO Adam Aron acknowledged the achievement on socials, sharing his "eternal gratitude" with the superstar.

"Now at $261.6 million globally, AMC's first ever released film, TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR just became the highest grossing concert film & highest grossing documentary film of all time," he wrote. "AMC sends our congratulations and eternal gratitude to Taylor Swift for being so remarkable."

The Eras Tour narrowly missed out on a Golden Globe at last night's televised ceremony. It lost out to this summer's blockbuster Barbie for the first ever best cinematic and box office achievement award. However, Swift was all the talk of the night, appearing in a shimmering green gown and breaking the internet with her unamused reaction to host Jo Koy's joke made at her expense.

