'Taylor Swift: ‘The Eras Tour’ Streaming Release Moved Up To March 14

Taylor Swift’s record-breaking concert film is set to hit streaming one day earlier.

Disney+ has announced that Taylor Swift: ‘The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will now be released on the platform a day earlier than previously expected: Thursday, March 14, at 9:00PM EST.

Swift has also updated the film’s title, adding “(Taylor’s Version)” to denote the streaming version will include songs that were left out of the theatrical version.

The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will feature Swift’s concert in its entirety for the first time, including “cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs, one of which has been revealed as “Maroon” in a new trailer that dropped today.

Some fans believe “Death by a Thousand Cuts" will be one of the remaining three.

According to the press release, the Sam Wrench-directed feature has grossed more than $260 million globally, making it the top selling concert film of all-time.