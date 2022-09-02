Taylor Swift To Attend Toronto International Film Festival

Taylor Swift is coming to Toronto to show off All Too Well: The Short Film and to talk about putting her music on screens.

The pop superstar is scheduled to sit down with Toronto International Film Festival CEO Cameron Bailey on Sept. 9 at the TIFF Bell Lightbox following the first ever screening of the film on 35mm.

“Swift has long been a visual storyteller. From influencing the edits of her music videos, to writing the treatments herself and then making the jump to director, she has defined a distinct style that extends out of her songwriting,” reads a description of the event, where the singer will “discuss filmmaking and the visual aspects of her music.”

The short film, in which Swift appears with Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, premiered last November. It was made for a 10-minute cut of the track on her album Red (Taylor’s Version).

On Sunday, All Too Well: The Short Film was named Video of the Year at the MTV VMAs, as well as Best Longform Video and Best Direction.

Last month, it was reported that All Too Well: The Short Film is eligible for consideration in the Best Live Action Short category at the Oscars because it was screened at a cinema in New York City.

Swift – who attended TIFF in 2013 for the premiere of One Chance – is the second A-list music artist scheduled to attend TIFF. Last month, it was announced that Harry Styles will be at the festival for the world premiere of My Policeman. He will walk the red carpet at the Visa Screening Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre on Sept. 11.