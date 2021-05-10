Taylor Swift To Receive Global Icon Award At BRITs

Taylor Swift will make history on Tuesday by becoming both the first female artist and first non-English artist to be honoured with the Global Icon Award at the Brit Awards.

The singer is being recognized for her “immense impact on music across the world and incredible repertoire and achievements to date,” according to a statement from the BRITs.

“Taylor's career is unparalleled and her music and influence has resonated with millions of people all over the world. She’s used her platform to highlight many issues globally and recently has been applauded for her work promoting acceptance of the LGBTQ community.”

Only three other artists have received the Global Icon Award – Elton John (2014), David Bowie (2016) and Robbie Williams (2017).

Swift is also up for International Female Solo Artist against Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B and Miley Cyrus.

The BRITs, hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, will take place at London’s O2 Arena with an audience of only 4,000. There will be performances – live and pre-recorded – by Coldplay, The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and Rag’n’Bone Man with P!nk.