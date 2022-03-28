Taylor Swift To Receive Honourary Degree At NY University

Taylor Swift will receive an honorary doctorate from New York University in May.

The 32-year-old superstar, who will get a Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa, will also deliver a speech to the class of 2022.

The commencement ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 18 at Yankee Stadium.

Swift’s early success in music means she never attended university.

In a release, New York University described Swift as “one of the most prolific and celebrated artists of her generation.”

Last week, Swift launched the I’m Feeling ’22 collection of graduation merchandise, including cap patches, stickers and apparel priced from $20 to $85.

The university's Clive Davis Institute recently offered a course on Swift to "deconstruct both the appeal and aversions to Taylor Swift through close readings of her music and public discourse as it relates to her own growth as an artist and a celebrity. The class was taught by music journalist Brittany Spanos.