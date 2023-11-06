Taylor Swift Was The Top Winner At The Cancelled 2023 MTV EMAs
The 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards may have been cancelled, but that didn't stop the event from handing out its awards this year.
Last month the network announced it would not be going through with the ceremony out of respect for the lives lost in the Israel-Hamas war, saying, "Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning. We look forward to hosting the MTV EMAs again in November of 2024.”
Despite the cancellation, the organizers honoured the fans by virtually handing out awards to the winners. “As fans worldwide voted for their favorite categories including best artist, best song and more, MTV is recognizing the following artists with 2023 MTV EMAs,” a statement read.
Taylor Swift was this year's biggest winner, taking home the hardware for Best Video, Best Artist, and Best Live. Other key winners include Jung Kook for Best Song, KAROL G and Shakira for Best Collaboration, and Peso Pluma for Best New.
Shania Twain was awarded the Best Local Act for Canada, beating out the likes of Charlotte Cardin, Drake, Jamie Fine and The Beaches.
See the full list of winners below.
BEST SONG
Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"
Jung Kook feat. Latto – "Seven"
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire"
SZA – "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"
Rema with Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"
BEST VIDEO
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – "Bongos"
Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"
Little Simz – "Gorilla"
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire"
SZA – "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"
BEST ARTIST
Doja Cat
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
BEST COLLABORATION
Central Cee x Dave – "Sprinter"
David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – "Baby Don't Hurt Me"
KAROL G, Shakira – "TQG"
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage – "Creepin'"
PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2"
Rema with Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"
BEST NEW
Coi Leray
FLO
Ice Spice
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
BEST POP
Billie Eilish
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
BEST AFROBEATS
Asake
Aya Nakamura
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Davido
Rema
BEST ROCK
Arctic Monkeys
Foo Fighters
Måneskin
Metallica
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
BEST LATIN
Anitta
Bad Bunny
KAROL G
Peso Pluma
ROSALÍA
Shakira
BEST K-POP
FIFTY FIFTY
Jung Kook
NewJeans
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Blur
Fall Out Boy
Lana Del Rey
Paramore
Thirty Seconds to Mars
YUNGBLUD
BEST ELECTRONIC
Alesso
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Swedish House Mafia
Peggy Gou
Tiësto
BEST HIP HOP
Cardi B
Central Cee
Lil Wayne
Lil Uzi Vert
Metro Boomin
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
BEST R&B
Chlöe
Chris Brown
Steve Lacy
Summer Walker
SZA
Usher
BEST LIVE
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Ed Sheeran
Måneskin
SZA
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
BEST PUSH
November 2022: Flo Milli
December 2022: Reneé Rapp
January 2023: Sam Ryder
February 2023: Armani White
March 2023: FLETCHER
April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER
May 2023: Ice Spice
June 2023: FLO
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith
August 2023: Kaliii
September 2023: GloRilla
October 2023: Benson Boone
