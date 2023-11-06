Taylor Swift Was The Top Winner At The Cancelled 2023 MTV EMAs

The 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards may have been cancelled, but that didn't stop the event from handing out its awards this year.

Last month the network announced it would not be going through with the ceremony out of respect for the lives lost in the Israel-Hamas war, saying, "Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning. We look forward to hosting the MTV EMAs again in November of 2024.”

Despite the cancellation, the organizers honoured the fans by virtually handing out awards to the winners. “As fans worldwide voted for their favorite categories including best artist, best song and more, MTV is recognizing the following artists with 2023 MTV EMAs,” a statement read.

Taylor Swift was this year's biggest winner, taking home the hardware for Best Video, Best Artist, and Best Live. Other key winners include Jung Kook for Best Song, KAROL G and Shakira for Best Collaboration, and Peso Pluma for Best New.

Shania Twain was awarded the Best Local Act for Canada, beating out the likes of Charlotte Cardin, Drake, Jamie Fine and The Beaches.

See the full list of winners below.

BEST SONG

Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"

Jung Kook feat. Latto – "Seven"

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire"

SZA – "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

Rema with Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"

BEST VIDEO

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – "Bongos"

Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"

Little Simz – "Gorilla"

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire"

SZA – "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"



BEST ARTIST

Doja Cat

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

BEST COLLABORATION

Central Cee x Dave – "Sprinter"

David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – "Baby Don't Hurt Me"

KAROL G, Shakira – "TQG"

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage – "Creepin'"

PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2"

Rema with Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"



BEST NEW

Coi Leray

FLO

Ice Spice

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp



BEST POP

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift



BEST AFROBEATS

Asake

Aya Nakamura

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Davido

Rema



BEST ROCK

Arctic Monkeys

Foo Fighters

Måneskin

Metallica

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers



BEST LATIN

Anitta

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

ROSALÍA

Shakira



BEST K-POP

FIFTY FIFTY

Jung Kook

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER



BEST ALTERNATIVE

Blur

Fall Out Boy

Lana Del Rey

Paramore

Thirty Seconds to Mars

YUNGBLUD



BEST ELECTRONIC

Alesso

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Swedish House Mafia

Peggy Gou

Tiësto



BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B

Central Cee

Lil Wayne

Lil Uzi Vert

Metro Boomin

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott



BEST R&B

Chlöe

Chris Brown

Steve Lacy

Summer Walker

SZA

Usher



BEST LIVE

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Ed Sheeran

Måneskin

SZA

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd



BEST PUSH

November 2022: Flo Milli

December 2022: Reneé Rapp

January 2023: Sam Ryder

February 2023: Armani White

March 2023: FLETCHER

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER

May 2023: Ice Spice

June 2023: FLO

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith

August 2023: Kaliii

September 2023: GloRilla

October 2023: Benson Boone