Taylor Swift Wax Figure Getting Mixed Reviews

Madame Tussauds Dubai has added Taylor Swift to its collection – and the early reviews are mixed.

“Why is it so difficult to get Taylor’s wax figures to actually look like her?,” read one tweet. “I mean this one’s not bad compared to others but still.”

Swift’s statue is the first of an international music star to be added to the Dubai tourist attraction since it opened in October 2021 with figures of artists like Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus.

Swift, who is depicted holding a Gibson acoustic guitar, is dressed in a long-sleeve turtleneck and high-waisted pants with a pair of black heels and gold bracelet.

In 2019, Ariana Grande fans slammed a wax figure of the pop star at Madame Tussauds London.

Check out some of the reactions on social media:

The new Taylor Swift wax figure is giving Miley Cyrus at the 2008 Grammys vibes pic.twitter.com/PekHA7javH — Kasaleiro (@kasaleiro) December 6, 2022

I'm tired of these wax figures, but this one is at least better than usual pic.twitter.com/CUDIQ8rLM1 — ???? (@Bby_boi_) December 6, 2022

How come her wax figures always look like, they just received a life sentence, for something psycho? — Daddah Smokes (@DaddahSmokes) December 6, 2022

Madame Tussauds should retire. This is the A.I. version of a wax figure hahah — Volpi (@gabriel_volpi) December 6, 2022