Taylor Swift Wins Big At American Music Awards

Taylor Swift was the top winner at Sunday's American Music Awards (AMAs), where winners are determined by fan voting.

"In the past few years I have released more music than I did in the entire decade preceding that and I really feel like that's down to the fact that you, the fans, made it clear that you wanted to hear lots of music that I would make. You encouraged me," she said while accepting Artist of the Year. "I found that the more music I made and the more music I put out, the happier I was ... so I have the fans to thank, essentially, for my happiness and I love you more than I can say.

"I cannot express how unbelievable it is to me that I still get to do this and that you still care. So 'thank you' underlined with 13 exclamation points. I don't know what to say. I love you."

Swift was also named both Favourite Female Pop Artist and Favourite Female Country Artist and Red (Taylor's Version) – the updated version of her 2012 album – won both Favourite Pop Album and Favourite Country Album.

"I cannot tell you how much my re-recorded albums mean to me," she said, "but I never expected or assumed that they would mean anything to you."

At the AMAs in 2013, the original Red took home Favourite Country Album and was nominated for Favourite Pop Album but lost to One Direction's Take Me Home.

Also on Sunday, Swift's "All Too Well: The Short Film" earned Favourite Music Video – the category she won for “Cardigan” in 2020 and “You Need to Calm Down” in 2019.

Dove Cameron was crowned Favourite New Artist. “Every award that I ever win will always first and foremost be dedicated to the queer community at large. You guys have carved out such a space for me to be myself and to write music about it and I’ve never felt safer or more loved and more supported and I hope I can give you some semblance of that same feeling in my music,” the 26-year-old said.

Cameron acknowledged Saturday’s mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. "I want to remind everybody how important queer visibility is and how important our community is,” she said. “I want to remind you that you are made absolutely right and you are so loved.”

For the second year in a row, Machine Gun Kelly won the AMA for Favourite Rock Artist. After thanking his fans – and poking fun at his suit – MGK took aim at his haters.

“There have been some people in the rock community who called me a tourist but they’re wrong. I’m a rocket man,” he said. “We weren’t born on the moon but we looked at it, we were curious, and then we went there – supposedly – and these last two rock albums, to me, were me going to the moon.

“But I’m not done exploring the universe yet and I am all genres.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"As It Was" by Harry Styles was voted Favourite Pop Song and Styles won Favourite Male Pop Artist.

Presenter Kelly Rowland told the crowd to "chill out" after reading Chris Brown's name as winner of Favourite Male R&B Artist. "I wanted to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music," said Rowland, "and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer."

Brown, who was not there to accept the award, claimed on Saturday that his tribute to the 40th anniversary of Michael Jackson's "Thriller" was cut from the AMAs without explanation.

Before the live show, Beyoncé won Favourite Female R&B Artist and her Renaissance was named Favourite R&B Album.

Other winners announced ahead of the live broadcast include Kendrick Lamar for both Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist and Hip-Hop Album (Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers). Nicki Minaj was chosen as Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist. Not surprisingly, BTS was voted Favourite Pop Duo/Group and K-Pop Artist.

Bad Bunny, who lead the way with eight nominations at this year’s AMAs, earned Favourite Male Latin Artist and Latin Album (Un Verano Sin Ti).

There were also early wins for Coldplay, Marshmello, Morgan Wallen, Sebastián Yatra, Elton John & Dua Lipa.

Canada was represented in the nominations by Drake (with six), The Weeknd (with five) and Justin Bieber (with one) – but only Drake’s name was called on Sunday night when Future’s “Wait For U” featuring he and Tems was voted Favourite Hip-Hop Song.

Winner are determined by fan votes from nominations based on “key fan interactions,” including streaming, sales, radio airplay and tour revenues in the year ending Sept. 22.

Sunday’s AMAs included performances by artists like Charlie Puth, Bebe Rexha, Imagine Dragons, P!NK and Lil Baby as well as a tribute to Lionel Richie, who will accept the Icon Award.

The AMAs are broadcast on CTV, whose parent company owns this website.

Check out the list of nominees and winners below.

Artist of the Year

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift *WINNER

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

Dove Cameron *WINNER

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

Collaboration of the Year

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” *WINNER

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Favourite Touring Artist

Bad Bunny

Coldplay *WINNER

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

Favourite Music Video

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well: The Short Film” *WINNER

Favourite Male Pop Artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles *WINNER

The Weeknd

Favourite Female Pop Artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift *WINNER

Favourite Pop Duo or Group

BTS *WINNER

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Favourite Pop Album

Adele, 30

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Harry Styles, Harry’s House

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version) *WINNER

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Favourite Pop Song

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Harry Styles, “As It Was” *WINNER

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Favourite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen *WINNER

Walker Hayes

Favourite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift *WINNER

Favourite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay *WINNER

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Favourite Country Album

Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones

Luke Combs, Growin’ Up

Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version) *WINNER

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Favourite Country Song

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

Cody Johnson, “’Til You Can’t”

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You” *WINNER

Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar *WINNER

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj *WINNER

Favourite Hip-Hop Album

Future, I Never Liked You

Gunna, DS4EVER

Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers *WINNER

Lil Durk, 7220

Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0

Favourite Hip-Hop Song

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U” *WINNER

Jack Harlow, “First Class”

Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”

Latto, “Big Energy”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Favourite Male R&B Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown *WINNER

Givēon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Favourite Female R&B Artist

Beyoncé *WINNER

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Favourite R&B Album

Beyoncé, Renaissance *WINNER

Drake, Honestly, Nevermind

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), An Evening with Silk Sonic

Summer Walker, Still Over It

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Favourite R&B Song

Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”

Muni Long, “Hrs And Hrs”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “Smokin Out The Window”

SZA, “I Hate U”

Wizkid ft. Tems, “Essence” *WINNER

Favourite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny *WINNER

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

Favourite Female Latin Artist

Anitta *WINNER

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Favourite Latin Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza Y Su Esencia *WINNER

Favourite Latin Album

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti *WINNER

Farruko, La 167

J Balvin, Jose

Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Rosalía, Motomami

Favourite Latin Song

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Becky G x Karol G, “MAMIII”

Karol G, “Provenza”

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”

Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas” *WINNER

Favourite Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly * WINNER

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

Favourite Rock Song

Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”

Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”

Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”

Måneskin, “Beggin’” *WINNER

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”

Favourite Rock Album

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

Ghost, Impera *WINNER

Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1

Machine Gun Kelly, mainstream sellout

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love

Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist

Diplo

Marshmello *WINNER

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto

Favourite Soundtrack

ELVIS *WINNER

Encanto

Sing 2

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4

Top Gun: Maverick

Favorite Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid *WINNER

Favorite K-pop Artist

Blackpink

BTS *WINNER

Seventeen

Tomorrow X Together

Twice