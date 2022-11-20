Taylor Swift Wins Big At American Music Awards
Taylor Swift was the top winner at Sunday's American Music Awards (AMAs), where winners are determined by fan voting.
"In the past few years I have released more music than I did in the entire decade preceding that and I really feel like that's down to the fact that you, the fans, made it clear that you wanted to hear lots of music that I would make. You encouraged me," she said while accepting Artist of the Year. "I found that the more music I made and the more music I put out, the happier I was ... so I have the fans to thank, essentially, for my happiness and I love you more than I can say.
"I cannot express how unbelievable it is to me that I still get to do this and that you still care. So 'thank you' underlined with 13 exclamation points. I don't know what to say. I love you."
Swift was also named both Favourite Female Pop Artist and Favourite Female Country Artist and Red (Taylor's Version) – the updated version of her 2012 album – won both Favourite Pop Album and Favourite Country Album.
"I cannot tell you how much my re-recorded albums mean to me," she said, "but I never expected or assumed that they would mean anything to you."
At the AMAs in 2013, the original Red took home Favourite Country Album and was nominated for Favourite Pop Album but lost to One Direction's Take Me Home.
Also on Sunday, Swift's "All Too Well: The Short Film" earned Favourite Music Video – the category she won for “Cardigan” in 2020 and “You Need to Calm Down” in 2019.
Dove Cameron was crowned Favourite New Artist. “Every award that I ever win will always first and foremost be dedicated to the queer community at large. You guys have carved out such a space for me to be myself and to write music about it and I’ve never felt safer or more loved and more supported and I hope I can give you some semblance of that same feeling in my music,” the 26-year-old said.
Cameron acknowledged Saturday’s mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. "I want to remind everybody how important queer visibility is and how important our community is,” she said. “I want to remind you that you are made absolutely right and you are so loved.”
For the second year in a row, Machine Gun Kelly won the AMA for Favourite Rock Artist. After thanking his fans – and poking fun at his suit – MGK took aim at his haters.
“There have been some people in the rock community who called me a tourist but they’re wrong. I’m a rocket man,” he said. “We weren’t born on the moon but we looked at it, we were curious, and then we went there – supposedly – and these last two rock albums, to me, were me going to the moon.
“But I’m not done exploring the universe yet and I am all genres.”
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
"As It Was" by Harry Styles was voted Favourite Pop Song and Styles won Favourite Male Pop Artist.
Presenter Kelly Rowland told the crowd to "chill out" after reading Chris Brown's name as winner of Favourite Male R&B Artist. "I wanted to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music," said Rowland, "and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer."
Brown, who was not there to accept the award, claimed on Saturday that his tribute to the 40th anniversary of Michael Jackson's "Thriller" was cut from the AMAs without explanation.
Before the live show, Beyoncé won Favourite Female R&B Artist and her Renaissance was named Favourite R&B Album.
Other winners announced ahead of the live broadcast include Kendrick Lamar for both Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist and Hip-Hop Album (Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers). Nicki Minaj was chosen as Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist. Not surprisingly, BTS was voted Favourite Pop Duo/Group and K-Pop Artist.
Bad Bunny, who lead the way with eight nominations at this year’s AMAs, earned Favourite Male Latin Artist and Latin Album (Un Verano Sin Ti).
There were also early wins for Coldplay, Marshmello, Morgan Wallen, Sebastián Yatra, Elton John & Dua Lipa.
Canada was represented in the nominations by Drake (with six), The Weeknd (with five) and Justin Bieber (with one) – but only Drake’s name was called on Sunday night when Future’s “Wait For U” featuring he and Tems was voted Favourite Hip-Hop Song.
Winner are determined by fan votes from nominations based on “key fan interactions,” including streaming, sales, radio airplay and tour revenues in the year ending Sept. 22.
Sunday’s AMAs included performances by artists like Charlie Puth, Bebe Rexha, Imagine Dragons, P!NK and Lil Baby as well as a tribute to Lionel Richie, who will accept the Icon Award.
The AMAs are broadcast on CTV, whose parent company owns this website.
Check out the list of nominees and winners below.
Artist of the Year
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift *WINNER
The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
Dove Cameron *WINNER
Gayle
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy
Collaboration of the Year
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” *WINNER
Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Favourite Touring Artist
Bad Bunny
Coldplay *WINNER
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
Favourite Music Video
Adele, “Easy on Me”
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
Harry Styles, “As It Was”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
Taylor Swift, “All Too Well: The Short Film” *WINNER
Favourite Male Pop Artist
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles *WINNER
The Weeknd
Favourite Female Pop Artist
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift *WINNER
Favourite Pop Duo or Group
BTS *WINNER
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Favourite Pop Album
Adele, 30
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé, Renaissance
Harry Styles, Harry’s House
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version) *WINNER
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Favourite Pop Song
Adele, “Easy on Me”
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Harry Styles, “As It Was” *WINNER
Lizzo, “About Damn Time”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Favourite Male Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen *WINNER
Walker Hayes
Favourite Female Country Artist
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift *WINNER
Favourite Country Duo or Group
Dan + Shay *WINNER
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
Favourite Country Album
Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones
Luke Combs, Growin’ Up
Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version) *WINNER
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
Favourite Country Song
Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”
Cody Johnson, “’Til You Can’t”
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”
Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You” *WINNER
Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar *WINNER
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj *WINNER
Favourite Hip-Hop Album
Future, I Never Liked You
Gunna, DS4EVER
Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers *WINNER
Lil Durk, 7220
Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0
Favourite Hip-Hop Song
Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U” *WINNER
Jack Harlow, “First Class”
Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”
Latto, “Big Energy”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
Favourite Male R&B Artist
Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown *WINNER
Givēon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Favourite Female R&B Artist
Beyoncé *WINNER
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
Favourite R&B Album
Beyoncé, Renaissance *WINNER
Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), An Evening with Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Favourite R&B Song
Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”
Muni Long, “Hrs And Hrs”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “Smokin Out The Window”
SZA, “I Hate U”
Wizkid ft. Tems, “Essence” *WINNER
Favourite Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny *WINNER
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro
Favourite Female Latin Artist
Anitta *WINNER
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
Favourite Latin Duo or Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Yahritza Y Su Esencia *WINNER
Favourite Latin Album
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti *WINNER
Farruko, La 167
J Balvin, Jose
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
Rosalía, Motomami
Favourite Latin Song
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
Becky G x Karol G, “MAMIII”
Karol G, “Provenza”
Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”
Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas” *WINNER
Favourite Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly * WINNER
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers
Favourite Rock Song
Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”
Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”
Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”
Måneskin, “Beggin’” *WINNER
Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”
Favourite Rock Album
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Ghost, Impera *WINNER
Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
Machine Gun Kelly, mainstream sellout
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love
Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist
Diplo
Marshmello *WINNER
Swedish House Mafia
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto
Favourite Soundtrack
ELVIS *WINNER
Encanto
Sing 2
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4
Top Gun: Maverick
Favorite Afrobeats Artist
Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Wizkid *WINNER
Favorite K-pop Artist
Blackpink
BTS *WINNER
Seventeen
Tomorrow X Together
Twice
