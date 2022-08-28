Taylor Swift Wins Big At MTV VMAs, Shares Album News

Taylor Swift dropped big news Sunday night as she accepted Video of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey.

“I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out October 21st,” she announced.

Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” also won Best Direction and Best Longform Video.

“For the first time in VMAs history, four of the directors nominated in the Video of the Year category are women,” Swift noted.

“I’m just so proud of what we made. We wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it weren’t for you, the fans, because I wouldn’t be able to re-record my albums if it weren’t for you. You emboldened me to do that.”

Also winning big were Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, whose hit “INDUSTRY BABY” won Best Collaboration, Art Direction and Visual Effects.

Harry Styles, who was performing on the other side of the river, won Best Pop (“As It Was”) as well as Cinematography (“As It Was”) and Album of the Year (Harry’s House).

This year’s MTV VMAs were wild, raucous, crude and decidedly cheeky. Censors were kept busy muting expletives by performers, presenters and award winners. Most of Måneskin’s performance of “Supermodel” was replaced with a looped pre-taped wide shot because bassist Victoria De Angelis went topless.

There was also some lip syncing – most obviously by Anitta (performing “Envolver”), BLACKPINK (“Pink Venom”) and Kane Brown (during a pre-taped performance of “Grand.”)

The show kicked off with Harlow performing “First Class” with a little help from surprise guest Fergie, whose 2007 song “Glamorous” is sampled.

Other highlights included Lizzo performing “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready),” Panic! At the Disco doing “Don’t Let the Light Go Out” and Bad Bunny performing from Yankee Stadium.

Nicki Minaj performed a medley of her hits before being introduced by a group of her fans, known as Barbz, as this year’s recipient of the Vanguard Award.

Reading notes off her phone, Minaj gave a shout out to a long list of artists and producers and her son.

The rapper also paid tribute to some late artists, including Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle.

“I wish that Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were here,” said Minaj. “I wish that people understood what they meant and what they were going through. I wish that people took mental health seriously, even for the people who you think have the perfect lives.”

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

There was a bit of Canadian content during the broadcast. Ontario’s Avril Lavigne presented the Best New Artist award to Dove Cameron and 84-year-old Alberta native Tommy Chong (and comedy partner Cheech Marin) introduced Global Icon winners Red Hot Chili Peppers.

B.C. singer Lauren Spencer-Smith was featured in a pair of bumpers.

The Weeknd, who did not attend the VMAs, won Best R&B for “Out Of Time.”

Check out the winners below:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was“

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” *WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny *WINNER

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

SONG OF THE YEAR

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” *WINNER

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

30 – Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

Harry’s House - Harry Styles *WINNER

BEST NEW ARTIST

Dove Cameron *WINNER

Måneskin

Seventeen

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

September 2021: Griff – “One Night”

October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain”

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead”

December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” *WINNER

January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days”

February 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu”

March 2022: Sheneesa – “R U That”

April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi”

May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue”

June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo”

July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive”

BEST COLLABORATION

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” *WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now”

ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAMA”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

BEST POP

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was” *WINNER

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor”

BEST HIP HOP

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC”

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Latto – “Big Energy”

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?” *WINNER

Pusha T – “Diet Coke”

BEST ROCK

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”

Jack White – “Taking Me Back”

Muse – “Won’t Stand Down”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” *WINNER

Shinedown – “Planet Zero”

Three Days Grace – “So Called Life”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me”

Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl”

Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” *WINNER

Panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance”

Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday”

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “G R O W”

BEST LATIN

Anitta – “Envolver” *WINNER

Bad Bunny – “Tití Me Preguntó”

Becky G X KAROL G – “MAMIII”

Daddy Yankee – “REMIX”

Farruko – “Pepas”

J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto”

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)”

Chlöe – “Have Mercy”

H.E.R. – “For Anyone”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)”

The Weeknd – “Out Of Time” *WINNER

BEST K-POP

BTS – “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”

ITZY – “LOCO”

LISA – “LALISA” *WINNER

SEVENTEEN – “HOT”

Stray Kids – “MANIAC”

TWICE – “The Feels”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Latto – “P*ssy”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time” *WINNER

Rina Sawayama – “This Hell”

Stromae – ”Fils de joie”

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE

BLACKPINK The Virtual - PUBG *WINNER

BTS - Minecraft

Charli XCX - Roblox

Justin Bieber - An Interactive Virtual Experience - Wave

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande - Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience - Roblox

BEST LONGFORM VIDEO

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Foo Fighters – Studio 666

Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed

Madonna – Madame X

Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” *WINNER

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”

Harry Styles – “As It Was” *WINNER

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

BEST DIRECTION

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” *WINNER

BEST ART DIRECTION

Adele – “Oh My God”

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Kacey Musgraves – “simple times”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” *WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Coldplay X BTS – “My Universe”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” *WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – “Permission to Dance”

Doja Cat – “Woman” *WINNER

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – “Tears In The Club”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

BEST EDITING

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal”

ROSALÍA – “SAOKO” *WINNER

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

The Weeknd – “Take My Breath”

GROUP OF THE YEAR

BLACKPINK

BTS *WINNER

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Silk Sonic

SONG OF THE SUMMER

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Beyoncé – “BREAK MY SOUL”

Charlie Puth – “Left And Right (ft. Jung Kook of BTS)”

Doja Cat – “Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS)”

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U”

Harry Styles – “Late Night Talking”

Jack Harlow – “First Class” * WINNER

Kane Brown – “Grand”

Latto x Mariah Carey – “Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Marshmello x Khalid – “Numb”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Nicky Youre, dazy – “Sunroof”

Post Malone with Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

ROSALÍA – “BIZCOCHITO”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”