Taylor Swift Won't Submit 'Fearless' Redo For Awards

Taylor Swift is not submitting her re-recorded version of Fearless for Grammys or Country Music Association (CMA) Awards consideration.

“Fearless has already won four Grammys including album of the year, as well as the CMA Award for album of the year in 2009/2010 and remains the most awarded country album of all time,” a rep for Republic Records said, in a statement to Billboard.

Swift released Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in April. She re-recorded songs from her sophomore studio album after the rights to her early masters were sold to Scott “Scooter” Braun, who later sold them to Shamrock Holdings.)

Evermore, which Swift released last December, will be submitted to the 64th Grammy Awards, which will be handed out on Jan. 31, 2022.

Evermore’s predecessor Folklore was named Album of the Year at this year’s Grammys.

Swift is releasing Red (Taylor's Version) on Nov. 19 – several weeks after the Grammys' eligibility deadline.