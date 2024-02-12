Taylor Swift Won The Super Bowl

In case you missed it last night (February 11), Taylor Swift attended the star-studded Super Bowl LVIII where her team, the Kansas City Chiefs, defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in a thrilling game that went into overtime.

While some people tuned in to see Patrick Mahomes outduel Brock Purdy, other people were fixed on the regular camera pans to Taylor and her box of A-list pals, which included collaborators like Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey, as well as bestie Blake Lively.

With her posse in tow, Taylor's arrival was headline news, as it was questioned whether she could actually make it following her Saturday night concert in Tokyo, Japan. But multiple news outlets let fans know as soon as she hit the tarmac at LAX. She had arrived to cheer on her bae, KC tight end Travis Kelce.

Once she was in her box, she introduced her potential brother-in-law Jason Kelce to Ice Spice, just as her new friend/collaborator Post Malone sang "America The Beautiful." She and Blake Lively got a kick out of seeing themselves swaying to Postie's tender, countrified rendition on the big screen.

Once the game began, Taylor and her crew were in full cheerleading mode, getting hyped whenever he caught the ball, but also chugged beer when the moment called for it. (Though, not to everyone's approval.)

While there was no footage of Taylor dancing to Usher and his sweaty, all-out halftime show we can only imagine she was into it.

Cameras were all on Taylor for the nail-biting end to the game to catch her reaction, which was elation mixed with (possible) concern over her friend Lana Del Rey getting knocked over during the celebration. Poor Lana.

Of course, she made her way down to congratulate Kelce, with big kisses and a warm embrace. There was no way he and his team could have done it without her support, that's for sure.

Naturally, where there is a Super Bowl (especially in Las Vegas), there is a Super Bowl afterparty. At Zouk Nightclub, Ludacris and Chainsmokers put on a show for the winning team and guests. In addition, Post Malone kinda karaoked to his own song and Kelce danced and sang to a remix of one of his girlfriend's hits.

What a night!

Up next for Taylor is the Australian leg of her Eras Tour, which begins on February 16. And of course, a Super Bowl LVIII ring for all of her hard work.