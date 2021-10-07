Tears For Fears To Release 1st Album In 17 Years

Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith have announced they are releasing The Tipping Point, their first Tears For Fears album in 17 years.

“It was of upmost importance to us that this body of work artfully combine classic Tears For Fears production and poignant lyrics,” the duo said, in a statement. “We believe we have created a contemporary and timeless record that fans new and old will love as much as we do. We can’t wait for you to hear it.”

The 10-track collection (a deluxe edition will have three additional songs) is due to arrive on Feb. 25, 2022. Fans are getting a preview with the release of the title track and its video.

“Before everything went so right with this album, everything first had to go wrong,” Orzabal explained, in a release. “It took years, but something happens when we put our heads together. We’ve got this balance, this push-me-pull-you thing – and it works really well.”

Smith added: “If that balance doesn’t work on a Tears For Fears album, the whole thing just doesn’t work. To put it in simple terms, a Tears For Fears record and what people perceive to be the sound of Tears For Fears – is the stuff we can both agree on.”

Tears For Fears enjoyed phenomenal success in the ‘80s with hits like “Pale Shelter,” “Mad World,” “Shout,” “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” and “Sowing the Seeds of Love.” The video for “Head Over Heels” was filmed in Toronto.

Orzabal and Smith, both 60, released a reunion album, Everybody Loves a Happy Ending, in 2004.

“When you’ve known each other as long as we have, and have worked together as long as we have, there’s a bond there that becomes familial,” Smith explained. "So, it’s different from a friendship. And it’s different from a marriage. It’s literally like that’s your brother.

“It’s the kind of bond that you can’t really break. It can fall apart at times. You separate for periods, which I also think is healthy, really. But in the end, we always seem to find each other again.”

Check out “The Tipping Point” below: