Ted Nugent Rages Against Rock Hall Of Fame

Outspoken rocker Ted Nugent has once again lashed out at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for inducting artists from other genres.

In a conversation with The Real Music Observer, the 73-year-old singled out Grandmaster Flash, who was inducted with the Furious Five in 2007.

“I hope he’s happy, I hope he’s healthy and successful,” Nugent said. “But Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame? Why don’t we just go down to Chuck Berry’s grave and take a s**t on it?

“That’s what that represents to me. And it’s unforgivable.”

Nugent, who has not been inducted, fumed: “Let’s take me out of the equation. Let’s say I don’t qualify — which is ridiculous — but let’s pretend I don’t qualify. But why ABBA before Styx? Why Patti Smith before Triumph? Why Grandmaster Flash or JAY-Z at all?

“I mean, to think that they would qualify before the artists I just mentioned, and myself included, it’s just dishonest and it’s literally disrespectful to the gods of this music — Chuck [Berry] and Bo [Diddley] and all the gods that created this incredible soundtrack.”

Nugent insisted he doesn’t take the Rock Hall’s snub personally. “I don’t need it,” he said. “And quite honestly, the authenticity of the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame has been so tainted by the inclusion of not just non-rockers but anti-rockers. Madonna? Really? So I find it offensive on that level.

“I don’t take this stuff personally but I find it offensive to real rockers, to real rock artists and to real rock and roll fans.”