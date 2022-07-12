Tegan And Sara Announce Album, Tour

Twins Tegan and Sara aptly chose Tuesday to give their fans a double dose of exciting news.

The pop duo announced the release of their 10th studio album, Crybaby, on Oct. 21 as well as details of a fall tour that includes two stops at home in Canada.

Tegan and Sara will play Toronto’s Danforth Music Hall on Nov. 1 and Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom on Nov. 20. Tickets go on sale to the general public on July 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

Singer-songwriter Tomberlin will open the shows.

Crybaby, produced by John Congleton with the Quin sisters, was recorded in Seattle and Los Angeles. “This was the first time where, while we were still drafting our demos, we were thinking about how the songs were going to work together,” Tegan explained, in a release. “It wasn't even just that Sara was making lyric changes or reorganizing the parts to my songs, it was that she was also saying to me, ‘This song is going to be faster,’ or ‘It's going to be in a different key.’

“But Sara effectively improves everything of mine that she works on.”

It's the pair's first album of new music since 2016's Love You to Death. In a 2020 interview with iHeartRadio.ca, Sara explained: "We’re just being patient with ourselves. In some ways, I feel like we’re on the cusp of writing our next big statement album, like something that is hopefully lodged in the future of where we’re going, not where we’ve been. And so we’re taking our time. I don’t want to rush anything out."

Tegan and Sara are previewing Crybaby with the new single “Yellow,” which arrives with a made-in-Vancouver video that pays homage to the video for Coldplay’s 2000 song of the same name.

Sara, in a release, said the track was written “after we began to take steps to heal the bruises we have both carried with us since adolescence and early adulthood – wounds that never quite healed right and flare up seasonally, sending us spiraling backward in time.

"Are we doomed to remain forever 15, breaking up and breaking apart? I hope not.”

Tegan and Sara fans will also soon get to see High School, the series based on their 2019 memoir, that wrapped production in their native Calgary earlier this year.

Watch the video for "Yellow" below: