Tekashi 6ix9ine Brutally Attacked In Gym Washroom
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was brutally attacked inside a gym in Lake Worth, Florida on Tuesday night.
TMZ reported that the 26-year-old had “injuries so bad” that he was “rushed to a hospital by ambulance,” although video clips shared on social media show him walking away from the attack.
6ix9ine’s lawyer Lance Lazzaro told TMZ the rapper was attacked by several men in the sauna of an LA Fitness – but the videos show it happened in a washroom.
The disturbing clips show 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, on the floor trying to protect his head while two men kick him and grab him by his hair.
According to reports, 6ix9ine suffered cuts and swelling to his face and injuries to his jaw, ribs and back.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating the incident.
It’s suspected the assault was related to the rapper’s cooperation with U.S. authorities in a racketeering case against multiple gang members.
