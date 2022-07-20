Tenille Townes Among Top CCMA Awards Nominees
With seven nominations, Tenille Townes leads the way going into the 2022 Canadian Country Music Association Awards (CCMAs).
The Alberta native is competing with Tenille Arts, James Barker Band, Brett Kissel and Dallas Smith for the coveted Entertainer of the Year and is also up for Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year (Masquerades).
Jade Eagleson earned six nominations, followed by James Barker Band with five and four apiece for Brett Kissel and Dean Brody.
Stompin' Tom Connors, who died in 2013, got a nomination for Alternative Country Album of the Year for Unreleased Songs From The Vault Collection Volume. 4: Let's Smile Again.
Scheduled to perform on the show are Brett Kissel with his "Ain't The Same" collaborators 98 Degrees, Jade Eagleson, Dallas Smith and Mackenzie Porter, High Valley and Tenille Townes.
The CCMAs will be handed out Sept. 11 in Calgary.
This story will be updated.
Check out some of the nominations below:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Tenille Arts
James Barker Band
Brett Kissel
Dallas Smith
Tenille Townes
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Nothing is Meaningless - Don Amero
Diamonds in a Whiskey Glass - Gord Bamford
Honkytonk Revival - Jade Eagleson
Heart on my Glass - Meghan Patrick
Masquerades - Tenille Townes
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Boy Like Me” - Aaron Goodvin
“Girl Who Don’t Care” - Tenille Townes
“All Night To Figure It Out” - Jade Eagleson
“Make a Life, Not a Living” - Brett Kissel
“More Drinkin’ Than Fishin’” - Jade Eagleson & Dean Brody
“Over All Over Again” - James Barker Band
“Tailgate to Heaven” - Shawn Austin ft. Chris Lane
FANS CHOICE
Tenille Arts
Dean Brody
Jade Eagleson
High Valley
James Barker Band
Brett Kissel
Tyler Joe Miller
Robyn Ottolini
Dallas Smith
Tenille Townes
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lindsay Ell
Tenille Arts
Megan Patrick
Robyn Ottolini
Tenille Townes
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dean Brody
Jade Eagleson
Brett Kissel
Tyler Joe Miller
Dallas Smith
GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR
High Valley
Hunter Brothers
James Barker Band
The Reklaws
Tim & the Glory Boys
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Girl Who Didn’t Care” - Tenille Townes
“Heaven on Dirt” - Gord Bamford
“High School” - Nice Horse
“More Drinkin’ Than Fishin’” - Jade Eagleson & Dean Brody
“Pickup” - Mackenzie Porter
“Relationship Goals” - Steven Lee Olsen
“Whiskey Does” - Tim Hicks
RISING STAR
Hailey Benedict
Nate Haller
Andrew Hyatt
Josh Ross
Sacha
INTERACTIVE ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
Hailey Benedict
Aaron Goodvin
Hunter Brothers
James Barker Band
The Reklaws
ALTERNATIVE COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Diamond in the Desert - Jason Blaine
Down-Home - Kyle McKearney
Homebound - Twin Kennedy
Songs My Friends Wrote - Corb Lund
Unreleased Songs from the Vault Collection Vol. 4: Let’s Smile Again - Stompin’ Tom Connors