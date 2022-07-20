Tenille Townes Among Top CCMA Awards Nominees

With seven nominations, Tenille Townes leads the way going into the 2022 Canadian Country Music Association Awards (CCMAs).

The Alberta native is competing with Tenille Arts, James Barker Band, Brett Kissel and Dallas Smith for the coveted Entertainer of the Year and is also up for Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year (Masquerades).

Jade Eagleson earned six nominations, followed by James Barker Band with five and four apiece for Brett Kissel and Dean Brody.

Stompin' Tom Connors, who died in 2013, got a nomination for Alternative Country Album of the Year for Unreleased Songs From The Vault Collection Volume. 4: Let's Smile Again.

Scheduled to perform on the show are Brett Kissel with his "Ain't The Same" collaborators 98 Degrees, Jade Eagleson, Dallas Smith and Mackenzie Porter, High Valley and Tenille Townes.

The CCMAs will be handed out Sept. 11 in Calgary.

This story will be updated.

Check out some of the nominations below:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Tenille Arts

James Barker Band

Brett Kissel

Dallas Smith

Tenille Townes

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Nothing is Meaningless - Don Amero

Diamonds in a Whiskey Glass - Gord Bamford

Honkytonk Revival - Jade Eagleson

Heart on my Glass - Meghan Patrick

Masquerades - Tenille Townes

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Boy Like Me” - Aaron Goodvin

“Girl Who Don’t Care” - Tenille Townes

“All Night To Figure It Out” - Jade Eagleson

“Make a Life, Not a Living” - Brett Kissel

“More Drinkin’ Than Fishin’” - Jade Eagleson & Dean Brody

“Over All Over Again” - James Barker Band

“Tailgate to Heaven” - Shawn Austin ft. Chris Lane

FANS CHOICE

Tenille Arts

Dean Brody

Jade Eagleson

High Valley

James Barker Band

Brett Kissel

Tyler Joe Miller

Robyn Ottolini

Dallas Smith

Tenille Townes

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lindsay Ell

Tenille Arts

Megan Patrick

Robyn Ottolini

Tenille Townes

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dean Brody

Jade Eagleson

Brett Kissel

Tyler Joe Miller

Dallas Smith

GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR

High Valley

Hunter Brothers

James Barker Band

The Reklaws

Tim & the Glory Boys

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Girl Who Didn’t Care” - Tenille Townes

“Heaven on Dirt” - Gord Bamford

“High School” - Nice Horse

“More Drinkin’ Than Fishin’” - Jade Eagleson & Dean Brody

“Pickup” - Mackenzie Porter

“Relationship Goals” - Steven Lee Olsen

“Whiskey Does” - Tim Hicks

RISING STAR

Hailey Benedict

Nate Haller

Andrew Hyatt

Josh Ross

Sacha

INTERACTIVE ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Hailey Benedict

Aaron Goodvin

Hunter Brothers

James Barker Band

The Reklaws

ALTERNATIVE COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Diamond in the Desert - Jason Blaine

Down-Home - Kyle McKearney

Homebound - Twin Kennedy

Songs My Friends Wrote - Corb Lund

Unreleased Songs from the Vault Collection Vol. 4: Let’s Smile Again - Stompin’ Tom Connors