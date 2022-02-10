Tenille Townes Opens Up About Anxiety

Canadian country star Tenille Townes says she has learned that it’s OK not to be OK.

“"My natural state and posture is that everything is always bright and shiny and that's my favourite way to be,” the singer told People, “but I'm learning that's not the only way to be.”

Townes, 28, said she has suffered anxiety during the pandemic.

“I felt like I was going insane in my house, feeling completely worried and anxious and scared,” she revealed, adding that making music helped her channel her emotions.

“It always gives me a way to take a hot air balloon ride of sorts, where I can just float above the situation and see it from a higher vantage point.”

The result, Townes said, is music that is more personal. “When I really think about the heart of what I want my music to do, it's really about giving people permission to just completely show up and be all the sides of who they are,” she said.

Townes is on a U.S. tour until the end of February and then heads to the UK for a pair of shows in March.