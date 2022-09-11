Tenille Townes Wins Big At Canadian Country Music Awards

Tenille Townes dominated the 2022 Canadian Country Music Awards (CCMAs), which were handed out Sunday night in Calgary.

The 28-year-old Grand Prairie native, who had a leading seven nominations this year, picked up the awards for Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (Masquerades) and Single of the Year (“Girl Who Didn’t Care”).

"What is happening?! I don't even know what to say," Townes said while accepting the night's top award. "Tonight has been such a dream."

Accepting her fourth consecutive Female Artist of the Year award, she recognized the “heroes who held on to this, who came before and paved a path.”

Townes also won a CCMA on Saturday night when she, Steph Jones and David Pramik were named Songwriters of the Year for her song “Girl Who Didn’t Care.”

Dallas Smith. Courtesy CCMAs

Another big winner on Sunday night was Dallas Smith, who was named Male Artist of the Year for the fourth time since 2018 and won his first ever Fans’ Choice award.

“I want to vomit. That’s kind of what’s going on in my stomach right now,” said Smith, before thanking his loyal fans.

The Reklaws were not at the show to accept their third consecutive Group of Duo of the Year award but, in a statement, dedicated the win to their mother Florence, who died in March.

Andrew Hyatt, winner of the Rising Star award, joked: “I feel like I’ve been rising for so long I should probably go see a doctor about it.”

The CCMAs, which Townes co-hosted with Blanco Brown, featured a long list of performers, including Gord Bamford, Meghan Patrick and Brett Kissel (who was joined by 98 Degrees). Bailey Zimmerman performed for the first time outside of the U.S.

The 40th anniversary of the CCMAs was marked with a medley of five throwback hits: Blue Rodeo’s “Try” (performed by Tim Hicks), Michelle Wright’s “Take It Like A Man” (Sacha), The Wilkinsons’ “26 Cents” (Jojo Mason), Carolyn Dawn Johnson’s “Complicated” (Jess Moskaluke) and Shane Yellowbird’s “Pick Up Truck” (Tyler Joe Miller).

At Saturday night’s gala, Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album of the Year was named the Top Selling Album of the Year and Jade Eagleson’s Honkytonk Revival was named the Top Selling Canadian Album of the Year. The Reklaws and Sacha collaboration “What The Truck” was the Top Selling Canadian Single of the Year.

Joey Moi earned the award for Record Producer of the Year for “Hide From A Broken Heart” by Dallas Smith and Ben Knechtel was named Video Director of the Year.

Musicians honoured this year were: Matthew Atkins (drummer), Denis Dufresne (fiddle), Mitch Jay (speciality instrument and steel guitar), Brandi Sidoryk (bass), Brendan Waters (keyboard) and Matt McKay (guitar).

Among the industry awards was the Pure Country Top 50 of 2021, hosted by Shannon Ella with special guests Dustin Lynch and MacKenzie Porter, was named Country Music Program or Special of the Year.

George Fox and Randall Prescott were inducted into the CCMA Hall of Fame, as announced in June.

Check out some of the winners below:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Tenille Arts

James Barker Band

Brett Kissel

Dallas Smith

Tenille Townes * WINNER

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Nothing is Meaningless - Don Amero

Diamonds in a Whiskey Glass - Gord Bamford

Honkytonk Revival - Jade Eagleson

Heart on my Glass - Meghan Patrick

Masquerades - Tenille Townes * WINNER

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Boy Like Me” - Aaron Goodvin

“Girl Who Don’t Care” - Tenille Townes * WINNER

“All Night To Figure It Out” - Jade Eagleson

“Make a Life, Not a Living” - Brett Kissel

“More Drinkin’ Than Fishin’” - Jade Eagleson & Dean Brody

“Over All Over Again” - James Barker Band

“Tailgate to Heaven” - Shawn Austin ft. Chris Lane

FANS CHOICE

Tenille Arts

Dean Brody

Jade Eagleson

High Valley

James Barker Band

Brett Kissel

Tyler Joe Miller

Robyn Ottolini

Dallas Smith * WINNER

Tenille Townes

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lindsay Ell

Tenille Arts

Megan Patrick

Robyn Ottolini

Tenille Townes * WINNER

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dean Brody

Jade Eagleson

Brett Kissel

Tyler Joe Miller

Dallas Smith * WINNER

GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR

High Valley

Hunter Brothers

James Barker Band

The Reklaws * WINNER

Tim & the Glory Boys

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Girl Who Didn’t Care” - Tenille Townes

“Heaven on Dirt” - Gord Bamford

“High School” - Nice Horse * WINNER

“More Drinkin’ Than Fishin’” - Jade Eagleson & Dean Brody

“Pickup” - Mackenzie Porter

“Relationship Goals” - Steven Lee Olsen

“Whiskey Does” - Tim Hicks

RISING STAR

Hailey Benedict

Nate Haller

Andrew Hyatt * WINNER

Josh Ross

Sacha

INTERACTIVE ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Hailey Benedict * WINNER

Aaron Goodvin

Hunter Brothers

James Barker Band

The Reklaws

ALTERNATIVE COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Diamond in the Desert - Jason Blaine

Down-Home - Kyle McKearney

Homebound - Twin Kennedy

Songs My Friends Wrote - Corb Lund * WINNER

Unreleased Songs from the Vault Collection Vol. 4: Let’s Smile Again - Stompin’ Tom Connors