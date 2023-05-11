Terri Clark, Paul Brandt Announce 'Homecoming '23 Tour'

Canadian country music stars Terri Clark and Paul Brandt announced Thursday they will be hitting the road later this year.

The Homecoming ’23 Tour kicks off with shows on Nov. 1 and 2 in Yorkton, SK and wraps up on Dec. 2 in Belleville, ON.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. local time on May 18.

“Paul and I co-headlining a Canadian tour has always felt like a no-brainer to me,” Clark said, in a release. “I am thrilled that we finally found the right time and the right way to do this together. We are so looking forward to getting on stage with our guitars in an intimate setting and playing our hits for our Canadian fans.”

Brandt added: “Since our careers launched in the late ’90s, Terri and I have had a special connection; two Alberta kids reaching for the stars. What are the chances that we would have both made it? Through the years, we’ve always stayed in touch, and made a point to connect when our North American tours intersected, but now, our paths are leading us onto the same stage together for the very first time.

“Intentional, intimate sharing of the stories and songs of our lives, together, on the same stage for an amazing homecoming.”

Homecoming '23 Tour

11/1 – Anne Portnuff Theatre, Yorkton, SK

11/2 – Anne Portnuff Theatre, Yorkton, SK

11/3 – Burton Cummings Theatre, Winnipeg, MB

11/4 – Conexus Arts Centre, Regina, SK

11/6 – Red Deer Memorial Centre, Red Deer, AB

11/7 – Red Deer Memorial Centre, Red Deer, AB

11/9 – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, Edmonton, AB

11/10 – Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, Calgary, AB

11/11 – Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, Calgary, AB

11/13 – Community Theatre, Kelowna, BC

11/14 – Community Theatre, Kelowna, BC

11/15 – The Bailey, Trail, BC

11/16 – Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vancouver, BC

11/18 – ENMAX Centre, Lethbridge, AB

11/19 – TCU Place, Saskatoon, SK

11/21 – Thunder Bay Community Auditorium, Thunder Bay, ON

1123 – The Grand Theatre, Sudbury, ON

11/24 – Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON

11/25 – National Arts Centre, Ottawa, ON

11/26 – FirstOntario Concert Hall, Hamilton, ON

11/29 – Peterborough Memorial Centre, Peterborough, ON

11/30 – Centennial Hall, London, ON

12/1 – Centre in the Square, Kitchener, ON

12/2 – Empire Theatre, Belleville, ON