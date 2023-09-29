The 1975 Are Not Splitting Up, Says Frontman Matty Healy

The 1975 are not "splitting up." This comes straight from the mouth of frontman Matty Healy, who confirmed it at the band's show in San Jose, CA on Thursday night (September 28).

“I didn’t mean to scare any hardcore fans by insinuating that we were splitting up or anything like that,” Healy told the crowd. “That’s not happening. Don’t worry,”

Fans grew concerned over the 1975's future after Healy announced from the stage just two nights before in Sacramento, CA that they were going on an indefinite hiatus.

"We love coming to this place and playing for your guys whenever we have the chance, and it's wonderful you're all here," he said. "After this tour we will be going on an indefinite hiatus of shows so it's wonderful to have you guys with us tonight."

Healy and his band have had a turbulent 2023. He has been called out by labelmate Rina Sawayama for "racist and sexist" behaviour, and was criticized for racist comments he made on a podcast that included offensive remarks about rapper Ice Spice. He also briefly dated Taylor Swift, who has since moved on to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The 1975, meanwhile, were sued for $2.6 million in damages for their set at music festival Good Vibes in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on July 21. The band's set was cut short after Healy criticized Malaysian homophobic laws and kissed bassist Ross MacDonald on stage. Healy called it “f**king ridiculous to tell people what they can do with that and that," adding, “If you want to invite me here to do a show, you can f**k off. I’ll take your money, you can ban me, but I’ve done this before and it doesn’t feel good, and I’m f**ked off.” The Malaysian government cancelled the remainder of the festival, which forced the organizers to sue the band for damages. On top of that, Malaysian musicians scheduled to play Good Vibes were preparing a class action lawsuit against the band over financial losses resulting from the canceled festival dates.