The 1975's Matt Healy Gets Off Social Media: 'I've Had Enough'

The 1975‘s Matty Healy explained this week why he deactivated his social media accounts.

“The 1975 is a very eras band,” he said on stage in Australia, according to The Sun. “The era of me being a f**ing a***hole is coming to an end. I’ve had enough.

“I perform all the time and it’s my job and I love doing this, but I can’t perform off the stage any more as I just want to be a bloke.”

It’s not the first time Healy has disappeared from social media.

In 2020, the singer deactivated his Twitter account after being blasted for seemingly promoting one of the band’s songs following the murder of George Floyd.

Last year, he told Pitchfork: “I didn’t run away from Twitter. I was just like, ‘You know what? If I want to write about the culture war, I don’t wanna be a pawn in it anymore.’

“We used to want our artists to be cigarette-smoking bohemian outsiders who were gonna take risks that the rest of us wouldn’t. Now there’s this desire, especially online, for them to be liberal academics.”